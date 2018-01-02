Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of brother in Beppu

BEPPU, Oita

Police in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested an unemployed 48-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his older brother.

According to police, the suspect, Shinichi Kondo, who lives in Oita city, allegedly stabbed his brother Haruo, 57, to death early Tuesday morning, Fuji TV reported. He called 110 at around 12:30 a.m. and said he had stabbed someone.

Police said multiple stab wounds were found on Haruo's body. Kondo has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill, police said.

Kondo had been visiting his mother and brother, who live in the house, for the New Year holidays. He had been out drinking with Haruo and other relatives before returning home late Monday.

Police said there was some trouble between the two brothers but added that Kondo has so far given no motive for stabbing his brother.

RIP, while I love my family dearly I can only take them in small doses in person.

Don't get me wrong one week of non-communication and they are buying tickets to check on me and reverse.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

