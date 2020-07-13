Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of co-worker in March

KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kanoya, Kagoshima Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 55-year-old male colleague in March.

According to police, Yuki Taniyama, a company employee, is accused of stabbing Masami Yoshii multiple times between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 25 at his home, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim lived with his elderly mother. When she heard sounds of a struggle, she came downstairs and found her son collapsed. She then called her daughter who contacted 119.

Police said Taniyama has admitted to the charge and said there had been trouble between himself and Yoshii over a woman the victim was seeing. Taniyama surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and from reports that Taniyama had been bothering the woman Yoshii was seeing.

