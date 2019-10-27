Man arrested over murder of colleague at company research facility

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing a work colleague, a man in his 30s, at a company office in Shinagawa Ward.

According to police, Ken Sasaki stabbed his colleague at least 10 times in the neck and head at a research facility of pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. He then called 119.

Both men worked for a company that did maintenance work for Daiichi Sankyo.

Police said Sasaki, who worked in the maintenance company’s administration section, has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying there had been trouble between himself and the victim over work-related matters.

