Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of colleague at company research facility

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing a work colleague, a man in his 30s, at a company office in Shinagawa Ward.

According to police, Ken Sasaki stabbed his colleague at least 10 times in the neck and head at a research facility of pharmaceutical  company Daiichi Sankyo on Saturday night, Fuji TV reported. He then called 119.

Both men worked for a company that did maintenance work for Daiichi Sankyo.

Police said Sasaki, who worked in the maintenance company’s administration section, has admitted to the crime and quoted him as saying there had been trouble between himself and the victim over work-related matters.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #52: Pepper the Robot Freaks Out Twitterverse Singing Happy Birthday

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Fuji-Q Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Spine-Chillingly Scary Japanese Anime Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Adventures

5 Perfect Day Trip Spots To Visit In Ibaraki Prefecture This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo