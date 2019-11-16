Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of common-law wife

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Wednesday they have arrested a 55-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 56-year-old common-law wife at their residence in Yokohama.

According to police, the suspect, Nobumi Koyama, called 110 at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and said that he had stabbed his wife to death at their apartment in Midori Ward, Fuji TV reported.

Police rushed to the apartment and found Yasuko Suzuki lying on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to her neck. A blood-stained kitchen knife was nearby. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Koyama, who has admitted to the charge, has so far not given any motive for the crime.

Why not put the effort in getting a job instead to help provide.

I'm sure there are plenty of labor type of jobs out there for skilled and unskilled with a shortage of manpower. May not pay much but ever little bit helps.

