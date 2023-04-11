Man arrested over murder of common-law wife

Police in Kitami, Hokkaido have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his common-law wife, who was in her 60s.

Police said Haruki Fujikawa turned himself in at a police station at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and confessed to “murdering the woman who lived with me at home,” Kyodo News reported.

When police arrived at the apartment 20 minutes later, they found the woman’s body, fully clothed, in the bathtub. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared she had been beaten about the head and chest and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

