Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of common-law wife

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Kitami, Hokkaido have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his common-law wife, who was in her 60s.

Police said Haruki Fujikawa turned himself in at a police station at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and confessed to “murdering the woman who lived with me at home,” Kyodo News reported.

When police arrived at the apartment 20 minutes later, they found the woman’s body, fully clothed, in the bathtub. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared she had been beaten about the head and chest and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog