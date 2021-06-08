Man arrested over murder of company president in Aichi

Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of killing the 61-year-old president of an auto repair company.

According to police, Kenta Nomiyama, a temp worker whose address is unknown, is accused of killing Yasutsugu Nakane, president of Arcadia Co, sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. last Sunday, Fuji TV reported. A friend discovered Nakane’s body in his office. Police said he had been beaten about the head several times with a blunt object.

Nomiyama surfaced as a suspect after surveillance camera footage showed him leaving in a car from Nakane’s company on Sunday. Police detained him at a shopping mall in Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday. Police said he has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

© Japan Today