crime

Man arrested over murder of disabled woman in Tokyo apartment

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 52-year-old disabled woman on Friday.

According to police, Koichi Katayama, a welfare worker from Ota Ward, has admitted to killing Naomi Kaneko at her apartment in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. He called police at around 10:55 a.m. and said he had stabbed someone.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Katayama there and the victim lying on her bed, already dead from stab wounds to the face and upper body. Two blood-stained knives were found in the kitchen.

Police said Katayama was the victim’s caregiver. Kaneko had difficulty walking due to cerebral palsy and Katayama would come to the apartment once a week to take her out in a wheelchair.

Police said Katayama told them he had been visiting Kaneko for about 10 years and that they had been in a relationship.

