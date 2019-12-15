Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of drinking companion

AOMORI

Police in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing to death a 25-year-old man with whom he had been drinking.

According to police, Hyoma Yonekura, a sheet metal worker, has admitted to stabbing Gen Koshimizu after they got into argument at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning following a drinking session at a pub in a commercial building, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the two men knew each other and had been drinking together in the pub with seven other friends Saturday night when they started arguing over an as-yet unspecified subject, After Koshimizu was stabbed, a pub employee called 119. Koshimizu was taken to hospital but died from loss of blood due to a stab wound to his chest.

Police said Yonekura was drunk when he was apprehended near the pub. He said he had used a foldable knife which was found nearby.

