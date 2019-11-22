Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of estranged wife

1 Comment
KOCHI

Police in Kochi City said Thursday they have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 22-year-old estranged wife in a hotel room.

According to police, the suspect, Takumi Doi, a temp worker, strangled his wife Ayano to death in a hotel room on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called police from the hotel at around 7 p.m.

Police said the couple had lived in Nagoya from May until August when Ayano moved out and went back to her family’s home in Kochi, complaining that her husband was beating her.

On Aug 29, Doi reported his wife missing to police. Police found her in Kochi and after ascertaining her safety, told Doi she was alright but did not tell him where she was living.

The victim also consulted Kochi police, and they kept her home under surveillance but there were no further complaints from her.

Police said Doi has admitted to killing his wife and quoted him as saying he strangled her because she wanted to break up.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Moron

1 ( +1 / -0 )

