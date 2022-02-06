Man arrested over murder of ex-wife

Police in Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 36-year-old ex-wife.

According to police, Ryozo Kumagaya is accused of stabbing his former wife Nami, a nurse, in the stomach at the entrance to her parents’ house at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Her family called police and Nami was taken to hospital where she died about three hours later.

Police said that the couple had divorced in 2019 and that in October of that year, Nami’s family had filed a complaint against Kumagaya for hanging around the house and were worried he might force his way in.

© Japan Today