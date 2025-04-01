 Japan Today
Man arrested over murder of ex-wife at Tokyo bar

TOKYO

Police in Nishitokyo in Tokyo on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 37-year-old ex-wife at the bar she owned and operated last month.

Police said Korean national Kang Eun-chul is suspected of stabbing Tomomi Tokuyama multiple times with a fruit knife early on the morning of March 25, and then stabbing himself, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, a male employee of a nearby restaurant called 110 at around 4 a.m. on March 25 to report that water was flowing out of the bar in the basement of a building. When police arrived, the bar was locked from the inside.

Tokuyama had stab wounds to her face and chest and was confirmed dead at the scene. Her ex-husband had a stab wound to his neck.

A bloodstained fruit knife was found at the scene which is about 400 meters west of Hoya Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.

Police waited until the suspect recovered from his injury before arresting him. They said he has denied the charge and refuses to say anything more.

Police believe there was some kind of financial trouble between the two.

In May last year, the man crashed his car into the building where the bar is located and assaulted Tokuyama, leading to his arrest, NHK reported.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

