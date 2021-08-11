Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of father, sister says he felt alienated by them

AICHI

A 25-year-old unemployed man who was arrested last month on suspicion of killing his father, 71, and his sister, 29, at their apartment in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, has told police he felt alienated by the victims ever since moving in with them in April.

According to police, Tomo Takahashi has admitted to stabbing both victims in their municipal apartment, Fuji TV reported. Police received a call at around 12:10 a.m. on July 20 from a neighbor saying that screams could be heard coming from Takahashi's apartment and that there was a trail of blood leading from the apartment.

Police rushed to the scene and found Takahashi's sister Rei near the front door and his father Teruo in the bathroom. Both were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Both has multiple stab wounds.

Police found Takahashi, naked, in a corridor on the 9th floor of his apartment building. He told police he had stabbed members of his family in their 4th-floor apartment.

Police said Takahashi told them he killed his father first, stabbing him in the back and chest. He said he waited for his sister, who was out, to come home so he could kill her. Police retrieved five knives from the apartment.

Takahashi was quoted by police as saying he had frequently quarreled with his father and sister and that recently he had felt alienated by them.

What about the victims in these Crime stories?

We must question why media in recent days is trying too hard to get people to understand the alleged ‘rejection & alienation’ of these criminals before they committed the heinous acts. What’s the point they’re trying to make?

Another man child with too much pride and not enough balls to understand that as Buddha put it “life is suffering” suck it up and enjoy what drops of joy you can, that’s life!!! Ain’t no one going to give it to you. Got to go out and try to make something of yourself. We are no snow flakes.

