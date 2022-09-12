Man arrested over murder of girlfriend at party in Nagano Prefecture

Police in Sakaki, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 30-year-old girlfriend during a party.

According to police, both the suspect and victim are Myanmar nationals and were in a relationship, Kyodo News reported. Police said the stabbing occurred at the victim’s municipal residence during a party at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

One of the victim's friends called 110 and said that her friend had been stabbed in the stomach by her boyfriend after an argument. Police said the suspect, an agricultural worker from Fujinomiya in Shizuoka Prefecture, has admitted to the charge.

