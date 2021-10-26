Man arrested over murder of Hiroshima woman in 2001

Hiroshima prefectural police have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 35-year-old woman almost two decades ago at her home in Fukuyama City.

According to police, Kozo Takemori is accused of killing the woman on Feb 6, 2001, by stabbing her in the abdomen with a fruit knife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Takemori has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the incident.

Toshiharu Hayashi, the chief at Fukuyama Nishi Police Station, said at a news conference on Monday: “Almost 20 years have elapsed since the crime, causing the bereaved family to wait for justice to be served.”

Takemori was arrested on Monday morning. DNA in bloodstains at the crime scene, which were not the victim's, matched Takemori's DNA, police said.

Police are investigating the connection between Takemori and the victim. They said he may have become acquainted with her when he did some landscaping work at her house just before her murder.

© Japan Today