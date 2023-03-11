Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over murder of his 77-year-old mother in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old mother at their house on Friday.

According to police, Dai Yahagi is accused of hitting his mother Akiko in the face sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Friday at their home in Isogo Ward, Kyodo News reported. 

Yahagi lived with his mother and father who was out for a walk at the time. When his father came home, he found Akiko lying on the floor in the living room, bleeding from the face. Yahagi was also in the room.

Yahagi’s father called 119 and said his son had beaten his mother. The woman was rushed to hospital where she died late Friday.

Police said Yahagi has remained silent since his arrest. However, his father was quoted by police as saying that for the past few years, his son would become abusive toward his mother whenever he got hungry.

