crime

Man arrested over murder of Ibaraki couple in 2019

IBARAKI

Police in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a couple and attempting to kill two of their children at their home in September 2019.

Police said the suspect, Yoshiyuki Okaniwa, who lives in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested twice for minor crimes since last December, Fuji TV reported. A search of his home on Friday turned up several survival knives. Police did not say whether Okaniwa has admitted to the Ibaraki murders.

The bodies of Mitsunori Kobayashi, 48, and his wife Miwa, 50, were found in their house in Sakai on the morning of Sept 23, 2019. Both victims had knife wounds to their necks and faces. Police said Miwa had called 110 at around 12:30 a.m., screaming for help but the phone went dead. When police arrived, they found the two bodies in a tatami room on the second floor of the house.

The couple lived with their three children — two daughters aged 21 and 11, and a 13-year-old son. Two of the children, the boy and the 11-year-old girl — who were sleeping on the second floor — also suffered knife wounds to their legs and were taken to hospital. The girl said something was sprayed on her face. The oldest daughter, whose bedroom is on the first floor, was unharmed. She told police she was asleep and heard nothing.

At the time of the attack, the house, which is surrounded by trees, was unlocked. The children told police a masked man dressed in black and wearing a black cap attacked them in their room.

Okaniwa was arrested last December for illegal possession of explosive materials and again in February for using a forged police badge.

