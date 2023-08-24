Man arrested over murder of Indonesian woman in Gunma

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 23-year-old Indonesian woman at his apartment.

Police said Keiichiro Kajimura is accused of killing Josi Putri Cahayani, an exchange student who came to Japan in April, around the middle of this month, Kyodo News reported. The body, which was found on Tuesday, had already begun to decay and police said Thursday an autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

According to police, Kajimura said that Cahayani was a friend and was staying at his apartment but has denied killing her. He was arrested after being picked up at a subway station in Tokyo where he had been in hospital for a few days.

Cahayani’s body was found after her roommate contacted police on Aug 21 and said she had not heard from her for some time. Cahayani told her roommate earlier this month she was going out to meet a Japanese man and never returned. Police learned that she may have been in a relationship with Kajimura and checked his apartment.

