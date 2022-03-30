Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of mahjong parlor employee last year

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested the former manager of a mahjong parlor on suspicion of killing a 59-year-old employee last June.

According to police, Soichiro Tsubo, 34, a part-time worker, has been charged with the murder of Kazuhiko Kitada, 59, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket near a cemetery on June 9. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled to death and that he had been dead for about four days before his body was found.

Kitada's head, which was protruding from the blanket, had a small towel wrapped around it, and the upper half of his body was bound with a vinyl cord. The body was barefoot and clad only in underwear.

Kitada lived in a dorm for mahjong parlor employees, near JR Tennodai Station in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, according to an NHK report. At the time of the crime, Tsubo managed the mahjong parlor

Police said they believe Tsubo, who lives in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, used a master key to get into the dorm where he killed Kitada, and then took his body to Ibaraki Prefecture. Surveillance camera footage showed Tsubo entering the dorm. He is also suspected of setting fire to the mahjong parlor on the morning of June 9.

Tsubo was arrested in February on suspicion of abandoning a body. The murder charge was added on Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo