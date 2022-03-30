Man arrested over murder of mahjong parlor employee last year

Police in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested the former manager of a mahjong parlor on suspicion of killing a 59-year-old employee last June.

According to police, Soichiro Tsubo, 34, a part-time worker, has been charged with the murder of Kazuhiko Kitada, 59, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket near a cemetery on June 9. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled to death and that he had been dead for about four days before his body was found.

Kitada's head, which was protruding from the blanket, had a small towel wrapped around it, and the upper half of his body was bound with a vinyl cord. The body was barefoot and clad only in underwear.

Kitada lived in a dorm for mahjong parlor employees, near JR Tennodai Station in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, according to an NHK report. At the time of the crime, Tsubo managed the mahjong parlor

Police said they believe Tsubo, who lives in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, used a master key to get into the dorm where he killed Kitada, and then took his body to Ibaraki Prefecture. Surveillance camera footage showed Tsubo entering the dorm. He is also suspected of setting fire to the mahjong parlor on the morning of June 9.

Tsubo was arrested in February on suspicion of abandoning a body. The murder charge was added on Tuesday.

