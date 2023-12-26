Man arrested over murder of man, attempted murder of his wife in Okayama

Police in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 57-year-old man and attempting to kill his 50-year-old wife on Dec 2.

Investigators revealed during a press conference on Monday that indoor surveillance camera footage showed an individual wearing a ski mask in the residence before the couple, Tadashi Toida and his wife, returned home, Kyodo News reported. Police said Koki Murakami, who is self-employed, is believed to be the masked man who was waiting for the couple inside their house.

According to police, Murakami claimed that he was asked by Naotaka Toida, 29, the couple’s eldest son — who was arrested before Murakami — to carry out the attack. Police suspect financial issues were the source of trouble between the parents and their son. Toida’s wife and Naotaka were board members of the company which Toida operated.

Toida was fatally stabbed while his wife was also stabbed and sustained serious injuries. The woman was able to call 110 at around 7:25 p.m. and said she had been stabbed. Police rushed to the scene and found her bleeding from a knife wound to her stomach, collapsed in the kitchen. The body of her husband was found in the bathroom. He was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found beside his body.

The woman is still in hospital, police said.





