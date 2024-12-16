 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over murder of mother, attempted murder of brother at Kyoto home

KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old mother and attempting to kill his 48-year-old brother.

A passerby called the police at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, saying there was a man bleeding from his head, outside a house in Minami Ward, NHK reported.

When police arrived, they found the man bleeding from his head, collapsed outside about 50 meters from his house. They arrested his younger brother, Masaki Takahashi, at their house. Takahashi told police he had also stabbed his mother, Tatsuko. Her body was found on a bed in her room. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police said the older brother’s wounds are not life-threatening.

Police said Takahashi has admitted to the allegation. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found at the scene.

