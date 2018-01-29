Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of mother-in-law in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka said Monday they have arrested an unemployed 34-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old mother-in-law in Shizuoka last November.

Toyokazu Yamamoto was initially arrested on Nov 27 with abandoning the body of Kumiko Jin, Fuji TV reported Monday. The decaying corpse of the victim was found wrapped in a blanket in a mountain forest in Otani, Suruga Ward, on Oct 17. Her clothing was disheveled and she was barefoot. There were no personal effects or any ID on the body.

Police and sniffer dogs had been searching for the woman since she was reported missing by her family on Oct 11, although she had not been seen since Oct 5 by her roommate, a man in his 60s. The spot where she was found is about 1.4 kms from her home.

Police said Yamamoto admitted to dumping Jin’s body in the forest on Oct 6, but claimed she was already dead when he found her.

He was arrested after his DNA was found on some items left at the scene and because his car was seen in the area on street surveillance camera footage.

Police allege that Yamamoto also stole 3 million yen in cash from Jin because he was in debt. About 2 million yen was found hidden on the balcony of Yamamoto's apartment .

