crime

Man arrested over murder of neighbor, dumping her body in mountains

YAMANASHI

Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old woman who was his neighbor and dumping her body along a mountainous road in Fuefuki City.

Masashi Yamaguchi, a company employee from Fuefuki City, was initially arrested on Oct 5 on suspicion of abandoning the body of Miki Furuya, 54, a regional social welfare consultant from Fuefuki City.  

Police rearrested Yamaguchi Sunday on suspicion of killing Furuya, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her body was found along the isolated mountain road about 10 kilometers from her home by a passerby on Oct 2. She had been reported missing by her family after failing to return home on Sept 29.

Police said Yamaguchi is accused of abducting Furuya and confining her inside his car on the night of Sept 29. Police said an autopsy revealed that Furuya had been beaten to death.

