Man arrested over murder of nursing care worker in Saitama Pref

Police in Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 38-year-old nursing care worker at her apartment last week.

Police said the suspect, Yasuyuki Sasaki, has admitted to fatally stabbing Masumi Watanabe, with whom he used to work, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted by police as saying there had been animosity between Watanabe and himself.

When Watanabe failed to show up for work last Wednesday, her 51-year-old colleague went to her apartment at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday. The door was unlocked and she went in, found the body and called 110.

Police said Watanabe who lived alone, had more than 10 stab wounds to the upper part of her body, including one wound to her heart, in what was a frenzied attack. They believe she was killed sometime last Tuesday night.

Police checked Watanabe’s smartphone and found there had been numerous calls from Sasaki and malicious emails from him. On Saturday morning, a member of Watanabe’s family received an email from Sasaki hinting that something had happened to Watanabe. On Saturday afternoon, Sasaki was located at a commercial facility in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward and detained for questioning.

Police said he had several knives with him at the time he was picked up. On Saturday night, he was charged with Watanabe’s murder.

Police said Sasaki and Watanabe worked together this year for about two months but co-workers said there had been bad blood between them.

