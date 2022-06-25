Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of of 78-year-old woman in 2019

0 Comments
IWATE

Police in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 78-year-old woman whose remains were found in a burned-out car in 2019.

The woman, Nobuko Ueno, was found inside her car at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug 23, 2019, after a neighbor noticed flames coming from her house, local media reported. The car was parked inside the locked garage about 15 meters from the house. Only the interior of the car had been burned.

An autopsy showed that Ueno, who lived alone, had been dead for about two days and that she had been beaten about the head by a blunt object.

Police said that Minoru Watanabe, of unknown occupation, was arrested Friday in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, on suspicion of killing Ueno. At the time of the crime, Watanabe was a neighbor of Ueno.

Police did not reveal whether Watanabe has admitted to the allegation, or on what evidence they arrested him.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog