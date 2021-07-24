Man arrested over murder of online video game acquaintance

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a male acquaintance in his 30s.

The suspect, Yusuke Sakai, of no fixed occupation, turned himself in at a police station in Shin-Koiwa on Friday, saying he had killed a man by stabbing him in the neck at his (Sakai's) sixth-floor apartment at around 5 a.m. that day, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Sakai told them he had known the victim for about two years after they became acquainted through playing video games online.

Sakai was quoted by police as saying there had been money trouble between them and that the victim had assaulted him on a number of prior occasions. He said he was threatened again and stabbed the victim out of fear for his own life

