Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner

Police in Osaka on Friday night arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 25-year-old woman at the pachinko parlor she owned.

Hiroshi Miyamoto, a company employee from Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture, is accused of killing Mayuko Inada whose body was found at around 10:45 a.m. last Monday at her Gomachan karaoke parlor on the fifth floor of a commercial building in Tenjinbashi, Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Miyamoto, who was a regular customer at the karaoke parlor, has admitted going to the parlor on the night of June 11 but denied killing Inada. Inada was stabbed at least 10 times in the chest and neck.

A male friend of Inada, worried at not having heard from her, went to the building on Monday and spoke to a woman who runs a coffee shop on the first floor. The woman, who was also a close friend of the Inada, has a master key to the karaoke parlor. She and the man went up to the fifth floor and let themselves into the locked karaoke parlor. After finding Inada’s body, the woman called 110.

No weapon was found at the scene of the crime. Police said building surveillance camera footage showed Inada going into the building at around 5 p.m. on June 11 but there was no footage showing her leaving the building.

Police said Miyamoto regularly frequented the karaoke parlor where Inada used to work for four years up until January when she opened Gomachan.

According to media reports, Inada had told acquaintance she was having trouble with Miyamoto who was constantly making advances toward her.

Police suspect Miyamoto may have waited until other customers left, killed Inada, then locked the karaoke parlor and took the key with him.

