Man arrested over murder of parents in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their apartment.

According to police, Kentaro Nishizawa called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and said he had killed his parents, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the bodies of his father, who was in his 80s, and his mother, who was in her 70s, in their bedroom.

Both had knife wounds to their necks and were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen.

Police quoted Nishizawa as saying he was standing with a knife in his hands and the next thing he knew, his parents were dead.

