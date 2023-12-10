Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of parents in Chiba Prefecture

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested 45-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their apartment.

According to police, Kentaro Nishizawa called 110 at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and said he had killed his parents, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the bodies of his father, who was in his 80s, and his mother, who was in her 70s, in their bedroom.

Both had knife wounds to their necks and were declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen.

Police quoted Nishizawa as saying he was standing with a knife in his hands and the next thing he knew, his parents were dead.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

OMG! They live among us.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo