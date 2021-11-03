Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of parents in Kagoshima

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing his parents.

According to police, the man called 110 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and said he had killed his parents, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the house where they found a man standing at a window on the second floor, with a can of heating oil and lighter, threatening to set the house on fire.

The standoff continued until about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, at which point the man surrendered. Inside the house, police found the body of the man’s father, who was in his 60s. The victim had been stabbed in the neck and stomach and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect’s mother, who lived apart from his father, was also found stabbed to death at her residence about six kilometers away.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

