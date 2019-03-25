Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of sister’s husband in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Monday they have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 50-year-old brother-in-law.

According to police, the victim, Koji Ishimaru, was visiting his wife’s family home in Meguro Ward when he was fatally stabbed by his wife’s older brother at around 11 a.m., Fuji TV reported.

After the incident, police received a phone call from the wife stating that her husband had been stabbed by a relative. When officers arrived at the home, they found Ishimaru, a company employee who lived with his wife in Kawasaki City, collapsed on the floor with a kitchen knife stuck in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect turned himself in at a nearby police box. Police said he has been rambling incomprehensibly and will probably have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if  he is mentally competent.

