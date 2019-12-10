Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of sister and son in Saitama

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City said Monday they have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 24-year-old sister and her 3-year-old son.

Police said the suspect, Tomosuke Anpo, a part-time worker, has also been charged with resisting arrest after he tried to leave the scene of the crime, carrying a blood-stained knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday at an apartment in Sakura Ward. A neighbor called police after hearing a child crying loudly from the 5th-floor apartment where the family lived.

Police arrived at the apartment just as Anpo was leaving. There was a scuffle before he was subdued. Inside the apartment, police found the body’s of Anpo’s sister Kimiko and her son Haruto, with stab wounds to their bodies. They were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said Anpo’s 57-year-old mother and 28-year-old brother also live in the apartment but they were out at the time.

