Man arrested over murder of tenant in same apartment building

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 55-year-old man who lived in the same apartment building.

According to police, Goro Sotoyama stabbed Masayuki Kikuchi, who lived on the same floor of their apartment building, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kikuchi suffered multiple knife wounds to his stomach and died in hospital at around 7:30 p.m.

Another tenant called 110 to report the attack which occurred on the stairwell. Police said Sotoyama at first told them there had been trouble between himself and Kikuchi but later denied the charge and said he couldn’t remember what happened.

Police said they are questioning other residents to try and determine the cause of the conflict between the two men.

