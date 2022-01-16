Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of tenant in same apartment building

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 55-year-old man who lived in the same apartment building.

According to police, Goro Sotoyama stabbed Masayuki Kikuchi, who lived on the same floor of their apartment building, at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kikuchi suffered multiple knife wounds to his stomach and died in hospital at around 7:30 p.m.

Another tenant called 110 to report the attack which occurred on the stairwell. Police said Sotoyama at first told them there had been trouble between himself and Kikuchi but later denied the charge and said he couldn’t remember what happened.

Police said they are questioning other residents to try and determine the cause of the conflict between the two men.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

No doubt it was about noise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

… or money @Reckless 5:25pm. Remember ‘classic tunes’ such as this one 4/12/2019: https://japantoday.com/category/crime/man-arrested-for-fatally-stabbing-roommate?comment-order=popular

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog