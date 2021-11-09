Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of wife; 1-year-old daughter also found dead

0 Comments
NIIGATA

Police in Niigata City have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 29-year-old wife and are questioning him about the death of their one-year-old daughter.

Police said Ken Watanabe, a nurse, is accused of strangling his wife Haruka, also a nurse, with a rope at their home at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called 119 at 1:30 p.m. and told them what he had done.

When police arrived at the house, they found Haruka collapsed on the first-floor living room in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The couple’s daughter Sunao was confirmed dead due to strangulation at the scene but police have not released information on whether Watanabe has admitted killing her.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog