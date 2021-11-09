Man arrested over death of wife; 1-year-old daughter also found dead

Police in Niigata City have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 29-year-old wife and are questioning him about the death of their one-year-old daughter.

Police said Ken Watanabe, a nurse, is accused of strangling his wife Haruka, also a nurse, with a rope at their home at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called 119 at 1:30 p.m. and told them what he had done.

When police arrived at the house, they found Haruka collapsed on the first-floor living room in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The couple’s daughter Sunao was confirmed dead due to strangulation at the scene but police have not released information on whether Watanabe has admitted killing her.

