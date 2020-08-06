Man arrested over murder of wife in Hyogo

Police in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 49-year-old wife.

According to police, Keiji Takeda used a thin rope to strangle his wife Kazue to death in the first-floor bedroom of their house at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Afterwards, Takeda called his wife’s cousin who notified police. Kazue was found lying on her bed and declared dead at the scene.

Local media reported that Takeda and his wife had consulted police three times since 2018 about marital trouble between the two of them.

