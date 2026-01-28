 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of wife in Kagoshima Prefecture

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police in Tokunoshima town, Kagoshima Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 57-year-old wife in the mountains of Tokunoshima.

According to police, Morihito Toyo, a company employee, has admitted to strangling his wife, Hatsumi, to death between Jan 25 and Jan 26, and abandoning her body in the mountains, NTV reported.

On the afternoon of Jan 26, a relative of Hatsumi called 110 reporting that she had been missing for two days.

Police said Toyo has not yet revealed a motive for killing his wife.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog