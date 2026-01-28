Man arrested over murder of wife in Kagoshima Prefecture

Police in Tokunoshima town, Kagoshima Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 57-year-old wife in the mountains of Tokunoshima.

According to police, Morihito Toyo, a company employee, has admitted to strangling his wife, Hatsumi, to death between Jan 25 and Jan 26, and abandoning her body in the mountains, NTV reported.

On the afternoon of Jan 26, a relative of Hatsumi called 110 reporting that she had been missing for two days.

Police said Toyo has not yet revealed a motive for killing his wife.

