Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 30s at a brothel where she worked.

Police said Yutaka Imai, a contract employee, was a customer at the establishment in Taito Ward at around 11 a.m. on May 5 when he allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The victim was found in a bathtub in a room. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later. 

Imai stabbed himself in the stomach and was found in the corridor outside the room. He was hospitalized and was arrested by police on Saturday after he recovered.

According to police reports, Imai told investigators that the woman refused his reservation at the brothel. He was quoted as saying, “I felt an irresistible urge to kill her after seeing how good her life seemed to be compared to my own.”

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

RIP,lady.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Remind to NOT stay at this hotel...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“I felt an irresistible urge to kill her after seeing how good her life seemed to be compared to my own.”

Good god!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog