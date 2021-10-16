Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of woman, her son in Oita in February 2020

0 Comments
OITA

Police in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 79-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son in Usa, Oita Prefecture, in February 2020.

According to police, Shoichi Sato, a company employee, is accused of killing Hiroyuki Yamana, a mailman, and his mother Takako whose bodies were found in the living room of their rural home on the night of Feb 2, 2020, Fuji TV reported. He has also been charged with stealing 50,000 yen from the house.

Police did not say if Sato, who lived in Usa at the time, has admitted to the charge. He surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him outside the house and his car in the vicinity of the house around the time of the crime. Police said they have not been able to establish if Sato knew the victims.

A colleague of Yamana went to his home the next morning (Feb 3) to see if he was OK after he didn't show up for work. When he got no response, he called 110.

Police said the two bodies were lying next to each other and that they both had multiple stab wounds yo their necks. A blood-stained knife was left near the bodies.

The room showed no signs of a struggle; however there were muddy shoe prints in the house, leading police to believe the killer entered through unlocked window.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog