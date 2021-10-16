Man arrested over murder of woman, her son in Oita in February 2020

Police in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 79-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son in Usa, Oita Prefecture, in February 2020.

According to police, Shoichi Sato, a company employee, is accused of killing Hiroyuki Yamana, a mailman, and his mother Takako whose bodies were found in the living room of their rural home on the night of Feb 2, 2020, Fuji TV reported. He has also been charged with stealing 50,000 yen from the house.

Police did not say if Sato, who lived in Usa at the time, has admitted to the charge. He surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed him outside the house and his car in the vicinity of the house around the time of the crime. Police said they have not been able to establish if Sato knew the victims.

A colleague of Yamana went to his home the next morning (Feb 3) to see if he was OK after he didn't show up for work. When he got no response, he called 110.

Police said the two bodies were lying next to each other and that they both had multiple stab wounds yo their necks. A blood-stained knife was left near the bodies.

The room showed no signs of a struggle; however there were muddy shoe prints in the house, leading police to believe the killer entered through unlocked window.

