Man arrested over murder of woman in Kagoshima last year

Kagoshima prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of a 35-year-old woman in bushes along a highway in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, last year.

Police said the suspect, Yuya Tabata, has admitted dumping the body of Miharu Iwakiri, 35, a company employee from Kanoya in Kagoshima Prefecture, in some shrubbery by the side of National Route 220 on Oct 29, Fuji TV reported. Police said Tabata, of no fixed address, has also hinted at killing Iwakiri.

Iwakiri, who lived with relatives, was last seen leaving her home in her car at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 16. Her family reported her missing when she failed to return home by the next day.

Police said Tabata had already been arrested in October after confining a woman whom he met on a social networking site at knifepoint in Iwakiri's car in Beppu, Oita Prefecture. He was sent to police in Kagoshima on Saturday for questioning over Iwakiri’s death.

