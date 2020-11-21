Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of woman in Kyoto in October

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment last month.

Police said the suspect, Nao Totsuka, has pleaded not guilty to killing Rumino Yamamura, Fuji TV reported. Yamamura’s body was found at around 2 p.m. on Oct 11 in her locked apartment in Shimogyo Ward. She had multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Yamamura, a part-time worker, lived alone. A relative found her body after not being able to contact her since Oct 6.

Police said Totsuka and Yamamura had communicated with each other many times on social media and that Totsuka resembled a man seen walking side by side with Yamamura, on street surveillance camera footage taken near her apartment on the night of Oct 6.

Police quoted Totsuka as saying he went to Kyoto that day to meet a woman whom he had met on social media but he didn’t kill her.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog