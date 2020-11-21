Man arrested over murder of woman in Kyoto in October

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment last month.

Police said the suspect, Nao Totsuka, has pleaded not guilty to killing Rumino Yamamura, Fuji TV reported. Yamamura’s body was found at around 2 p.m. on Oct 11 in her locked apartment in Shimogyo Ward. She had multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Yamamura, a part-time worker, lived alone. A relative found her body after not being able to contact her since Oct 6.

Police said Totsuka and Yamamura had communicated with each other many times on social media and that Totsuka resembled a man seen walking side by side with Yamamura, on street surveillance camera footage taken near her apartment on the night of Oct 6.

Police quoted Totsuka as saying he went to Kyoto that day to meet a woman whom he had met on social media but he didn’t kill her.

