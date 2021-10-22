Man arrested over murder of woman in Saitama last month

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old unemployed woman in September.

Police said the suspect, Suguru Tomita, a self-proclaimed company employee who lives in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, has denied killing Hidemi Miyazaki, Sankei Shimbun reported. Miyazaki was found dead in her apartment just after noon on Sept 6 by a male acquaintance who visited her apartment after he was unable to contact her.

She was lying on a futon, fully clothed and there were no visible injuries inflicted on her body. The front door and balcony window were unlocked.

An autopsy revealed that she died from asphyxiation.

Miyazaki was last seen in a nearby convenience store at around 2 a.m. on Sept 3, police said.

Police said Tomita surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him in a rental car parked outside Miyazaki’s apartment on the afternoon of Sept 3. Police said Miyazaki and Tomita met on social media.

