Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of woman in Saitama last month

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old unemployed woman in September.

Police said the suspect, Suguru Tomita, a self-proclaimed company employee who lives in Higashimurayama, Tokyo, has denied killing Hidemi Miyazaki, Sankei Shimbun reported. Miyazaki was found dead in her apartment just after noon on Sept 6 by a male acquaintance who visited her apartment after he was unable to contact her.

She was lying on a futon, fully clothed and there were no visible injuries inflicted on her body. The front door and balcony window were unlocked.

An autopsy revealed that she died from asphyxiation.

Miyazaki was last seen in a nearby convenience store at around 2 a.m. on Sept 3, police said.

Police said Tomita surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him in a rental car parked outside Miyazaki’s apartment on the afternoon of Sept 3. Police said Miyazaki and Tomita met on social media.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo