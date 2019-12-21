Man arrested over murder of woman in Saitama love hotel

Saitama prefectural police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 34-year-old woman in a love hotel in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, Kengo Hirota, whose occupation is not clear, was arrested Saturday in his home town of Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted to strangling Masami Fujii on Thursday. He was quoted as saying they got into an argument because he didn’t like her attitude and he lost his temper.

Police said Hirota and Fujii checked into the Saint 2 hotel at noon on Thursday. An employee found Hirota’s naked body lying on the bed at around 6:20 p.m. Police said she had been strangled to death by a thin cord.

Hirota left the hotel by himself just after 2 p.m.

