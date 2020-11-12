Man arrested over murder of woman in Sasebo

Police in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old female acquaintance.
According to police, Hideo Miyake, a fisherman, beat and strangled Yoko Furukawa, a clothing store, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the town of Saza, Sankei Shimbun reported. Later that day, Miyake turned himself in to police who found Furukawa’s body along the side of a road just past 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, local media reported that in late October, Furukawa consulted with police by phone about some problems she was having with the suspect. However, she declined to file a formal complaint and police determined there was no threat to her life.© Japan Today
porto
Disturbing. I wonder if nothing could've been done to prevent this tragedy. I think if she felt she was in enough danger to consult with police a formal complaint might have been the way to go.
Was she a clothing store owner or employee?