Man arrested over murder of work colleague at builder’s yard

Police in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old colleague on the premises of the building company where they both worked.

Police said Yoshiki Katsumata, a construction worker, is accused of killing his work colleague Yuki Katsumata (not related) at around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the building materials storage yard of their company, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Katsumata used a 10-kilogram iron bar to beat the victim about the head and fled. Another employee found the victim and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he died Saturday morning.

Katsumata was quoted by police as saying there had been trouble between the victim and himself for some time.

