Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over murder of work colleague at builder’s yard

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old colleague on the premises of the building company where they both worked.

Police said Yoshiki Katsumata, a construction worker, is accused of killing his work colleague Yuki Katsumata (not related) at around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the building materials storage yard of their company, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Katsumata used a 10-kilogram iron bar to beat the victim about the head and fled. Another employee found the victim and called 119. He was taken to hospital where he died Saturday morning.

Katsumata was quoted by police as saying there had been trouble between the victim and himself for some time.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo