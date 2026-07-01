Man held over murders of ex-wife, 12-yr-old daughter and attempted murder of 14-yr-old son

Police in Tomi City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 49-year-old ex-wife, their 12-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of their 14-year-old son.

Police said the suspect, Keisuke Iijima, is currently in hospital after ingesting a toxic substance and said they will question him further after he recovers, NTV reported.

Iijima lived with his ex-wife, Hitomi, after their divorce, and their two children.

According to police, the son ran into a nearby convenience store at around 7 a.m. Wednesday and said his father had attacked him with a knife, NTV reported. He was bleeding from wounds to his hands.

Police went to the home and found the bodies of Iijima’s wife and daughter. Both had stab wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Iijima had gone and was found in a car in Nagano City shortly after 11 a.m. Police said he hinted at killing his wife and daughter. However, he became ill and told police he had ingested a toxic substance. He was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of the incident is a rural area located approximately two kilometers east of the Tobu-Yunomaru Interchange on the Joshin-etsu Expressway.

© Japan Today