crime

Man arrested over older brother’s murder in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old brother.

According to police, Noriyasu Kanai stabbed his brother Nobuhiro, a company employee, several times in the chest with a knife at around 4 p.m. Sunday in the car parking area at their mother’s home in Tsurumi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Nobuhiro was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Kanai has been out of work for several years, and lived with his mother who is in her 80s. Nobuhiro had come over a visit when the trouble started.

Police said Kanai has admitted to the charge and said he lost his temper after arguing with his brother. Their mother called 119 after the incident.

