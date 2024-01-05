Man arrested over possession of ‘magic mushrooms’

Police in Chiba city have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of possessing psychedelic mushrooms at his home.

Yasushi Tashiro, who is self-employed, was arrested Thursday for being in possession of psilocybin mushrooms, or “magic mushrooms,” and gummy bears containing the hallucinogen, at his residence, TV Asahi reported.

According to reports, police were visiting Tashiro’s home in connection with another case when they discovered the mushrooms.

Under the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act of 2002, psychedelic mushrooms were designated as a narcotic plant due to their causing hallucinogenic effects.

