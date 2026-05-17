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Man, wife arrested over robbery-murder involving 4 teens in Tochigi

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UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police on Sunday arrested a couple in their 20s for allegedly directing four teenagers in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Kaito Takemae, 28, was arrested on the verge of leaving the country at Tokyo's Haneda airport, while his 25-year-old wife Miyuu was apprehended in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said. The four teens are already in custody over the case.

The police will continue the investigation as there may be other handlers involved in the case.

The four 16-year-olds are suspected of breaking into a home Thursday to steal money and valuables before fatally stabbing a 69-year-old woman and injuring her two sons.

The six suspects are believed not to have known the victim's family, while the couple is suspected of remotely directing the four teens, police said.

© KYODO

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