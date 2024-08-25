 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over robbery of precious metals store in Tochigi

TOCHIGI

Police in Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a precious metals store on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect, Yuta Inaba, from Yuki City in Ibaraki Prefecture, entered the store just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, pointed a knife at the store manager, who is in his 50s, and demanded money, TV Asahi reported. He took a small safe containing approximately 1.3 million yen in cash and left.

The store manager was injured after a scuffle with Inaba but was able to alert police immediately after Inaba left.

Inaba fled on a bicycle, but was detained by police near his home.

The stolen portable safe was found abandoned along a national highway about three kilometers from the store, with most of the cash still inside.

