crime

Man arrested over robbery released without indictment in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA

The Fukushima District Public Prosecutors Office has ordered the release of a 21-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

The unidentified man from Chiba City was released without indictment on Monday, Kyodo News reported. Deputy Prosecutor General Masaki Hokimoto said an investigation into the charges will continue after the suspect agreed to be questioned on a voluntary basis.

Police initially arrested the suspect of being the getaway driver for three men who broke into an elderly couple’s home in Minamisoma City on Feb 26, and stole 83,000 yen and a necklace. The 77-year-old male homeowner sustained critical injuries after being struck in the head with a pipe.

The other three men have since been arrested and indicted for robbery and assault.

