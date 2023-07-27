Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over sex with minor he met online

MITO, Ibaraki

Ibaraki prefectural police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a minor whom he kept confined at his home in May.

Police said Dai Hasegawa has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he knew the girl, who is a junior high school student, was a minor, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Hasegawa, a company employee from Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, met the girl online in April. The two exchanged messages and Hasegawa asked if she would like to meet up. 

On May 18, he met the girl at a train station and drove her to his home in Kawazu where he kept her confined until May 20 when she managed to escape.  

The girl’s parents filed a missing persons report with Mito police in Ibaraki Prefecture when she failed to return home on May 18.

