Man arrested for sexual assault after spiking woman’s drink with sleeping pills

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly drugged a woman in her 30s with sleeping pills last November.

According to police, Hiroshi Kawai, a company employee living in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of mixing sleeping pills in an alcoholic beverage as he and the woman sat at a booth table at a restaurant in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward on the night of Nov 19, Kyodo News reported. He then offered the spiked drink to the unsuspecting woman whom he had met on a dating app.

Police said that after the woman became drowsy, Kawai kissed her and committed indecent acts on her in the restaurant.

According to Tsukiji Police Station, the woman filed a report about the incident several days later. Police kept a watch on Kawai and on Feb 4, he attempted to sexually assault another woman by mixing sleeping pills in her food and beverages at a restaurant. An investigator observed Kawai’s actions and asked him to come to the police station for voluntary questioning.

Police said they found several photos of naked women on a smartphone confiscated from Kawai.

Following his arrest on Monday, Kawai has told police he won’t say anything until he confers with his lawyer.

